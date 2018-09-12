Attention: NCTCOG9-1-1 Is Experiencing a 9-1-1 Outage

Call centers in the NCTCOG9-1-1 Area are experiencing a 9-1-1 outage. The affected areas include:

Collin County

Erath County

Ellis County

Hood County

Hunt County

Johnson County

Kaufman County

Navarro County

Palo Pinto County

Parker County

Rockwall County

Somervell County

Wise County

Cities of Balch Springs, Cockrell Hill, Sachse, Seagoville and Wilmer

We will be updating with more information every 30 minutes. Citizens needing to call 9-1-1 are encouraged to call their local police department’s non-emergency number.

PSAP 24/7 10-Digit Emergency Line Allen PD 214-509-4321 Balch Springs PD 972-557-6005 Bridgeport PD 940-683-3430 Cleburne PD 817-645-0972 Cockrell Hill PD 214-339-4141 Collin County SO 972-547-5350 Commerce PD 903-886-1139 Corsicana PD 903-654-4902 Decatur PD 940-393-0300 Dublin PD 254-445-3455 Ellis County SO 972-937-6060 Erath County SO 254-965-3318 Forney PD 972-552-3932 Frisco PD 972-292-6010 Greenville PD 903-457-2900 Hood County SO 817-408-2788 Hunt County SO 903-453-6838 Johnson County SO 817-556-6060 Johnson County ESD 817-357-8800 Kaufman County RCC 469-376-4598 Keene PD 817-645-0511 LifeCare EMS 817-594-2764 McKinney PD 972-547-2700 Midlothian PD (NEED Center) 972-775-3333 Mineral Wells PD 940-328-7770 Murphy PD 972-468-4200 Navarro County SO 903-654-3001 NCTCOG Training Center 888-311-3911 Palo Pinto County SO 940-659-2085 Parker County SO 817-594-3213 Prosper PD 972-347-2226 Rockwall County SO 972-204-7001 Rockwall PD 972-771-7724 Sachse PD 972-495-2005 Seagoville PD 972-287-1111 Somervell County SO 254-897-2242 Springtown PD 817-220-0828 Stephenville PD 254-918-1273 Terrell PD 469-474-2700 Waxahachie PD 469-309-4400 Wilmer PD 972-441-6565 Weatherford PD 817-598-4023 Wise County SO 940-627-3311

Subscribe and get e-mail notifications on our latest News & Media posts: