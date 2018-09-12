Attention: NCTCOG9-1-1 Is Experiencing a 9-1-1 Outage

Call centers in the NCTCOG9-1-1 Area are experiencing a 9-1-1 outage. The affected areas include:
Collin County
Erath County
Ellis County
Hood County
Hunt County
Johnson County
Kaufman County
Navarro County
Palo Pinto County
Parker County
Rockwall County
Somervell County
Wise County
Cities of Balch Springs, Cockrell Hill, Sachse, Seagoville and Wilmer
We will be updating with more information every 30 minutes. Citizens needing to call 9-1-1 are encouraged to call their local police department’s non-emergency number.
|PSAP
|24/7 10-Digit Emergency Line
|Allen PD
|214-509-4321
|Balch Springs PD
|972-557-6005
|Bridgeport PD
|940-683-3430
|Cleburne PD
|817-645-0972
|Cockrell Hill PD
|214-339-4141
|Collin County SO
|972-547-5350
|Commerce PD
|903-886-1139
|Corsicana PD
|903-654-4902
|Decatur PD
|940-393-0300
|Dublin PD
|254-445-3455
|Ellis County SO
|972-937-6060
|Erath County SO
|254-965-3318
|Forney PD
|972-552-3932
|Frisco PD
|972-292-6010
|Greenville PD
|903-457-2900
|Hood County SO
|817-408-2788
|Hunt County SO
|903-453-6838
|Johnson County SO
|817-556-6060
|Johnson County ESD
|817-357-8800
|Kaufman County RCC
|469-376-4598
|Keene PD
|817-645-0511
|LifeCare EMS
|817-594-2764
|McKinney PD
|972-547-2700
|Midlothian PD (NEED Center)
|972-775-3333
|Mineral Wells PD
|940-328-7770
|Murphy PD
|972-468-4200
|Navarro County SO
|903-654-3001
|NCTCOG Training Center
|888-311-3911
|Palo Pinto County SO
|940-659-2085
|Parker County SO
|817-594-3213
|Prosper PD
|972-347-2226
|Rockwall County SO
|972-204-7001
|Rockwall PD
|972-771-7724
|Sachse PD
|972-495-2005
|Seagoville PD
|972-287-1111
|Somervell County SO
|254-897-2242
|Springtown PD
|817-220-0828
|Stephenville PD
|254-918-1273
|Terrell PD
|469-474-2700
|Waxahachie PD
|469-309-4400
|Wilmer PD
|972-441-6565
|Weatherford PD
|817-598-4023
|Wise County SO
|940-627-3311
Subscribe and get e-mail notifications on our latest News & Media posts: